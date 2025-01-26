During an election rally for the German right-wing party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in Halle, Germany, Elon Musk gave a surprise address by teleconference to 4500 attendees, expressing support for the right-wing party ahead of the general elections in Germany on February 23.

“It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," Musk said.

He also touched upon Germany's Nazi past. “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents. There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” he said.

He concluded with a firm endorsement of the party. “I’m very excited for the AfD, I think you’re really the best hope for Germany’s fight for a great future for Germany.”

The AfD party's platform center is heavily on fighting against overly permissive immigration policies. Some party leaders have been accused of severe anti-semitism.

Recent polls predict great success for the right-wing party in the upcoming elections, with tens of thousands of German citizens taking to the streets in major cities over the weekend to show support for the party.

The speech comes as the latest in a series of right-wing moves by Elon Musk, including significant support for far-right parties in South America and ardent backing of Donald Trump's campaign. He was also recently accused of giving a Nazi salute to a Trump victory rally, and tweeted a series of Nazi jokes when internet users expressed their displeasure.