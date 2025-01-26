The chairman of the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee, MK David Bitan (Likud), was hospitalized on Saturday in the neurological intensive care unit at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

MK Bitan has been feeling unwell for several days, and he has now been admitted for a series of comprehensive tests.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on his X account, "Wishing health to David Bitan. Take care of yourself."

Bitan, 64, experienced medical emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic as well. He first contracted the virus in December of 2020 and was hospitalized in serious condition for several weeks.

Hospital officials and Bitan’s family announced in early January 2021 that he had recovered from the virus .