MK David Bitan (Likud) on Saturday night informed the Knesset Sergeant at Arms that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time that Bitan has contracted the virus. He first contracted the virus in December of 2020 and was hospitalized in serious condition for several weeks.

Hospital officials and Bitan’s family announced in early January 2021 that he had recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Professor Arnon Afek, who was the director general of the Ministry of Health, expressed cautious optimism on Saturday night about the continuing decline in the coefficient of infection.

Prof. Afek, the deputy director of Sheba Hospital, told Reshet Bet radio that if the decline continues, it will indicate that we are past the peak of the current wave.

On Friday it was reported that experts from the Hebrew University, who advise the Coronavirus Cabinet, estimate that the number of verified cases of COVID-19 will drop to 10,000 within about two weeks.

The experts further estimate that the peak of infections is already behind us.