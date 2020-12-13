MK Bitan in intensive care with breathing difficulties

MK David Bitan (Likud) arrived on Saturday night at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer and was hospitalized in intensive care with breathing difficulties.

Bitan last week tested positive for coronavirus.

Bitan was informed that he had contracted the virus last Monday, after attending a reception at Ben Gurion Airport for hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Minister Michael Bitton wrote this morning on his Twitter account, "wishing complete recovery and praying for the wellbeing of MK David Bitan, his actions for the lone soldiers during coronavirus will stand to his credit and for his healing."