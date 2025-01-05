In one of his final speeches as Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog addressed hundreds of Christian students who had traveled from across North America to Washington,D.C., for a weekend of Israel advocacy organized in partnership between Inspire and Passages.

Known as the "Christian Birthright," Passages was founded in 2016 and has since brought over 11,000 Christian students from North America to Israel for the first time. The initiative aims to strengthen religious identity and foster friendship with Israel and the Jewish people. Inspire creates digital resources and immersive experiences designed to make Bible reading simple, enjoyable and transformational for people of all ages.

“Despite all the noise and protests, after 15 months of war, my conclusion is clear: the American people stand with us,” said Ambassador Herzog. “They understand right from wrong and recognize what is at stake. We have witnessed unprecedented political and diplomatic support from both sides of Congress, especially in combating the blood libels at the ICJ and ICC.”

“When tested, the U.S. and Israel stand united,” he continued. “I have high expectations for continued cooperation with the incoming administration. There are two major opportunities ahead: First, pushing back against the Iranian nuclear program, which poses a grave threat to Israel, the region, the U.S., and the free world. This should begin with sanctions, but must also include a credible military option. Second, there is an opportunity to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. I believe the door is open, and this could be a game-changer.”

The event took place at Museum of the Bible, where Ambassador Herzog and his wife Shirin Herzog were presented with a remarkable gift – a copy of the Afghan Liturgical Quire, the oldest Hebrew book in the world. This medieval manuscript, dating back to the 8th century, includes prayers, poems, and the oldest known Passover Haggadah. The gift was presented by Jackie & Steve Green, Co-Founder & Chairman of Museum of the Bible.

“The Afghan Liturgical Quire is one of the most cherished treasures in the museum’s collection, and it speaks to the Jewish people’s continuity, resilience and excellence,” said Green while presenting the gift to Ambassador Herzog. “We all know that it has not been easy for you Ambassador, but you leave your position knowing that the U.S. – Israel relationship is stronger and more resilient than ever. It has withstood testing times, but Israel knows that the foundation of this special relationship is supported by the majority of Americans at all levels of society, from the people to the president and the president-elect.”

“Our Christian friends are essential in the fight against antisemitism,” Ambassador Herzog told the Christian students advocating for Israel on their campuses. “Your advocacy, rooted in faith and the love of life, is crucial in this battle. We value life, while our enemies value death. We focus on the future, while they seek to revive the dark past.”

“This is a clash of civilizations,” he added. “What the barbarians did to our people on October 7th cannot be explained merely in political terms. There is a deeper element to this. Our partnership with the Christian community is vital in confronting this type of war. When Israel fights its enemies, it is a battle for the free world. Our victory will be a victory for the free world. We are in this together.”

The trip to DC is a stepping stone for the students to an Israel trip with Passages. They will visit Museum of the Bible, the Holocaust Memorial museum, and hear from Israeli tour guides. To close the weekend, the students will put together hundreds of “Kits for Kids” to send to Israel for children who are forced to spend time in bomb shelters.

“Now, more than ever, we are seeing our Christian friends step up, whether by visiting Israel to show solidarity or by standing with Jewish students on North American campuses,” said Rivka Kidron, Co-Founder of Passages and former Advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister. “Passages is working harder than ever to combat the delegitimization of the Jewish state on university campuses. As Ambassador Herzog said, when Jews and Christians stand together, we will defeat our shared enemies.”

In addition to the advocacy weekend in Washington, Passages resumed its student trips to Israel, including visits to communities near the Gaza border and volunteering with those most affected by the war in northern and southern Israel.