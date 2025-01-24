A delegation of senior rabbis arrived in Guatemala on Friday to assess the situation of the children of the Lev Tahor cult, describing the group as a 'terror organization.'

In the delegation were Rabbi Chaim Yosef David Weiss from Antwerp and Rabbi Joshua Hecht, a cult dismantling expert from Canada.

"They are more dangerous than any terror organization in the world," said Rabbi Hecht during the visit. "Families were separated, and infants were taken from their parents just days after birth."

Rabbi Hecht broke down in tears during the visit, appealing to the authorities: "My heart goes out to these children. We ask to give them the help they need."

Rabbi Weiss emphasized the need for immediate action: "I urge the authorities to do everything possible to give these children regular and happy lives. This cult is very dangerous."

In December, Guatemalan authorities rescued 160 minors and 40 women from the cult compound in San Rosa, following reports of abuse and starvation.

According to local sources, cult women are instructed to starve their children to pressure the authorities for their release. Last week, Uriel Goldman, a leader of the cult, was recorded organizing staged interviews of cult women for local media.