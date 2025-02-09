A 6-year-old girl was rescued from the Lev Tahor cult in Guatemala and transferred to the custody of her grandmother, who came especially from Israel.



This is the third case in recent weeks of children being reunited with their families.



Guatemala's Attorney General's Office confirmed that the girl was handed over to her grandmother after a comprehensive background check was conducted on the family. The grandmother will remain in Guatemala until the legal proceedings have been completed.



This rescue follows recent successes in closing down the cult. Last week, a Hasidic couple fled to the US with their children, and about three weeks ago, another family escaped from the cult.



This operation follows the authorities' raid last December on the cult compound, in which 160 abused and neglected minors were rescued. The children are still residing in the local welfare facilities.