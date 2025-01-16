Guatemalan welfare authorities were forced to separate members of the Lev Tahor cult from their children after it was discovered that the cult's leadership ordered mothers to deliberately starve their children.

According to sources with knowledge of the case, the aim was to pressure the authorities into allowing the cult to control the food being served to the children.

"The mothers were brainwashed and ordered their children to starve to death and not eat even fruit and vegetables," said the source. "These children's health, including their mental health, is really bad."

Since the raid on December 20th, during which 160 minors and 40 women were rescued from the cult's compound in Santa Rosa, the heads of the cult managed to smuggle phones into the welfare centers and continued to pass on instructions.

Even more appalling, according to the sources, instructions were discovered ordering the mothers to kill their children if the "Zionists" came to rescue them.

The Magen aid center, which is assisting the cult's victims stated: "We support the cult's survivors who escaped and are fighting for their families who remain in captivity. We expect the continued optimal treatment by the authorities, both in Guatemala and Israel.