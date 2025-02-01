President Trump wants to dismiss FBI investigators who were responsible for investigating the January 6th riots and Hamas crimes.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Emile Bove sent a letter to FBI Director Brian Driscoll, instructing him to fire eight FBI investigators and provide the names of all FBI employees responsible for the January 6th riots investigation in 2021 and Hamas investigations.

The letter refers to the FBI investigators responsible for investigations in the "U.S. v. Ismail Haniyeh" case, investigating six Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7 massacre and other attacks against Israelis. The investigation focuses on Ismail Haniyeh, Muhammad Deif, Yahya Sinwar, and other senior Hamas officials.

Bove ordered Driscoll to provide the Department of Justice by Tuesday with information on all current and former bureau employees who have worked at any time on the January 6 investigation. According to the directive, the Department of Justice will review those employees to determine if additional personal actions are necessary. The request encompasses thousands of employees nationwide who have supported these investigative efforts.

During his election campaign, President Trump pledged to act against senior Justice Department and FBI officials who allegedly acted intentionally against him during the investigation of the January 6th riots events in January 2021. Some of the agents were told they were being dismissed due to the new administration doubting they would faithfully implement the President's policy.