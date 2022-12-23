The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report, which was released on Thursday, includes a recommendation that former President Trump be banned from holding office.

The 845-page report contains the conclusions of the committee, which spent months investigating whether Trump, his inner circles and allies attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The report is based on over 1,000 interviews, documents, emails, texts and phone records.

It contains claims that Trump headed an attempt to change electors in seven states that he lost, alleging he pushed to “transmit false Electoral College ballots to Congress and the National Archives,” with his legal advisors warning him that such a move could prove illegal, CNN reported.

It also alleges that as part of an attempt to reverse election results in key states, Trump and his allies tried to sway the minds of “at least 200” state officials in “at least 200 apparent acts of public or private outreach, pressure, or condemnation,” from Election Day until Jan. 6.

On Monday, Trump responded to the Jan. 6 committee’s decision to urge the Justice Department to prosecute him and some of his associates over their involvement in the Capitol riot.

“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, according to The Hill.

“The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!” Trump wrote.

Trump also said that the probes were an effort to undercut his 2024 presidential campaign. The insurrection charge could bar Trump from running for elected office again.

“The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party,” Trump said.

Trump has long insisted that he did not break the law on Jan. 6, calling the committee’s investigation into his actions politically motivated and a “one-sided witch hunt.