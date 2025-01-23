Iran is significantly ramping up its uranium enrichment efforts, approaching levels close to weapons-grade, said Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday.

Grossi, who was quoted by Reuters, highlighted that the acceleration, recently announced by Iran, is now becoming evident in its nuclear activities.

Since 2018, when Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers during his first term as US President, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the deal.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the IAEA of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent."

"Before it was (producing) more or less seven kilograms (of uranium enriched to up to 60%) per month, now it's above 30 or more than that. So I think this is a clear indication of an acceleration. They are pressing the gas pedal," Grossi told reporters on Wednesday during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Based on IAEA metrics, around 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity could, if further enriched, provide enough material for a single nuclear weapon. Grossi disclosed that Iran currently possesses approximately 200 kilograms of uranium enriched to that level.

He added that while the installation and activation of additional centrifuges would take time, the acceleration of enrichment activities is clearly underway. "We are going to start seeing steady increases from now," Grossi stated.

Grossi also underscored the need for renewed diplomacy between Iran and the United States, urging dialogue to address the escalating nuclear tensions.

"One can gather from the first statements from President Trump and some others in the new administration that there is a disposition, so to speak, to have a conversation and perhaps move into some form of an agreement," Grossi said.

Earlier this month, Iranian officials held nuclear discussions with representatives from Britain, France, and Germany. Both sides described the talks as "frank and constructive."