Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart this Sunday, 26 January, for a two-day visit to New York, United States.

The President has been invited by the UN Secretary-General to deliver the keynote address at the special assembly marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will take place on Monday, January 27, commemorating 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp, where around one million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

Joining the President at this moving event will be Hungarian Holocaust survivor Marianne Miller, who will attend alongside her four children and seven grandchildren.

Additionally, President Herzog is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the first time since the beginning of the current conflict. The meeting will focus on advancing international efforts to secure the release of hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The President will also hold diplomatic meetings with other senior officials to further promote this critical issue.

During his visit, President Herzog will meet with bereaved families who lost loved ones in the October 7 terrorist attack and the current conflict, and who will be visiting the U.S. He will also inaugurate The Altneu Synagogue and participate in an event with the local Jewish community.