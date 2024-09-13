The Israel Allies Foundation hosted its annual gala dinner in Dallas. This year’s gala underscored the vital importance of unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish community. This year's event which celebrated political support for Israel through faith-based diplomacy was particularly significant following the October 7th massacre and the current war. The gala underscored the vital importance of unwavering support for Israel by Israel's Christian allies. The evening honored Joni Lamb, co-founder of Daystar Television Network and a prominent advocate for Israel in Christian communitIes around the world.

Joni Lamb has made substantial contributions to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relations through her influential media platform, Daystar which broadcasts in 195 countries around the world. Her efforts have been instrumental in promoting solidarity with Israel and supporting the Jewish state. The gala served not only to express gratitude to Israel’s supporters but also to reinforce the collective commitment to standing by Israel and fostering closer ties between Israel's allies during these critical times.

“I am so grateful to be honored for standing with Israel,” stated Lamb. “It’s never a question for me or Daystar; we will stand with them through both the good times and the challenging ones. God bless the land of Israel and its people.”

The event was co-hosted with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman and Pastor Larry Huch of New Beginnings Church. Distinguished speakers included former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Minister of Science and Technology Gila Gamliel, Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick among others.

Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation, emphasized, "When Christians stand with Israel and the Jewish people, it’s not merely an act of faith; it’s a profound commitment to justice and our shared Judeo-Christian values. Faith-based diplomacy is responsible for around 80 percent of Israel’s diplomatic successes today."

Minister of Science and Technology Gila Gamliel praised the foundation’s efforts, stating, "The IAF’s remarkable work in bringing Christians and Jews together is a powerful testament to how meaningful relationships and mutual support for Israel can flourish. Their dedication fosters unity and strengthens our shared commitment to a just and secure future."