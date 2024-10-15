In celebration of Sukkot [the Feast of Tabernacles], the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) has released its annual list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies, highlighting influential activists and leaders from various backgrounds.

Topping the list is Franklin Graham, founder of Samaritan’s Purse. Following Hamas's attack on October 7th, Samaritan's Purse quickly deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team. Graham later visited communities along the Gaza border to assess the devastation and provide humanitarian aid to displaced families. To date, they are supplying 42 ambulances—28 of which are armored—and are building ambulance response stations near the Gaza and Lebanese borders, areas often under threat.

“It is a great honor to stand with Israel. This nation was brutally attacked and has every right to defend itself from those who want to wipe it off the face of the earth,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “As a Christian, I believe the Jews are God’s chosen people, and so we want to do all that we can to stand with Israel in this hour of great need and provide for those who are constantly at risk. I continue to encourage everyone to ‘pray for the peace of Jerusalem’ as the Bible teaches.”

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo ranks second on the list. During his time in Congress, he was an active member of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. As Secretary of State, he firmly supported Israel’s claims to Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, Judea, and Samaria. Like Graham, Pompeo has consistently been a strong advocate for Israel, significantly strengthening the bond between the United States and the Jewish state.

The list also recognizes influential Christian leaders such as Joni Lamb, this year’s Israel allies award winner, who provides vital media and financial support to Israel. As co-founder of the renowned Christian Daystar TV Network, Lamb hosts segments aimed at raising awareness and funds for Israel. “It’s never a question for me or Daystar; we will stand with Israel through both the good times and the challenging ones. God bless the land of Israel and its people,” said Joni Lamb.

This year, the significance of Israel's top allies has been magnified in light of the tragic events of October 7th. This day, the worst moment in Jewish history since the Holocaust, underscores the urgent need for unwavering support and solidarity with Israel. In this context, the voices of our Christian allies are especially crucial. Their advocacy not only affirms Israel's right to exist and defend itself but also counters the rising tide of anti-Israel sentiment. In an age where misinformation and hostility can obscure the truth, their platforms amplify the message of solidarity and support for the Jewish state.

Bible-believing Christians have a profound connection to Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, inspired by Zechariah 14:16, which envisions a time when people from all nations will gather in Jerusalem to celebrate the holiday. Each year, tens of thousands of Christians from around the globe travel to Israel to partake in the festivities, joining parades and events in Jerusalem.

“The Christian Embassy represents in its headquarters in Jerusalem Evangelical Christians from more than 100 nations. For all of us, to stand with Israel especially this last year was not only of paramount importance as anti-Semitism is rising like never before. It is at the same time a great privilege and inspiration to see the resilience, determination and undefeatable spirit of Israel, in how this small nation is facing the enormous challenges of the past year and gives leadership to the world,” stated Dr. Jürgen Bühler, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).

The IAF serves as an umbrella organization that coordinates the efforts of 53 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide, aiming to mobilize political support for Israel grounded in shared Judeo-Christian values. This extensive network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus. The IAF views diplomatic successes like the relocation of the U.S., Guatemalan, Honduran, and Papua New Guinea embassies to Jerusalem as a direct outcome of advocacy from Christian politicians and the influence of Christian voters who prioritize these issues in their electoral decisions through faith-based diplomacy.

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) works to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators worldwide who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today the IAF coordinates the work of 53 Israel Allies Caucuses made up of over 1500 legislators around the world.