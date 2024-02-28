Igud Arim Kinneret on Wednesday announced a weather warning, following data from the Israel Meteorological Service.

Beginning on Wednesday and for two days, strong eastern winds are predicted on the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) beaches, with the peak expected to last from Thursday night until Friday afternoon.

It is predicted that there will be gusts of 100 kilometers per hour and possibly more, including a danger of high waves on the Kinneret's beaches and concerns of damage due to winds. As such, due to concerns regarding bathers' welfare, the beaches' parking is closed until the storm passes.

Thursday will be clear and dry. Temperatures will rise to above seasonal average, especially along the beaches, in the lowlands, and in the Negev. In northern Israel and in the mountains, strong eastern winds will blow, and there may be haze.

Friday will be warmer than average for the season, especially along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the Negev. Strong eastern winds will blow in northern Israel and in the mountains, and there may be haze.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures above seasonal average. During the course of the day, a cold, wet front will arrive, and harsh winds will blow. There may be haze.

On Saturday night, there may be local rainfall in northern and central Israel.