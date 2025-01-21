Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday evening to reinstate several senior officers who were previously dismissed from the IDF.

"I call on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to return Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Col. Nochi Mendel, and Brig. Gen. Ofer Winter to active service."

He explained: "They are brilliant and experienced officers, who were dismissed from the IDF not because they failed, but because they dared to think differently and not be held captive to the dangerous misconceptions that led us to the October 7 disaster."

According to Karhi, the current security situation requires a change of direction and a new military leadership: "The IDF needs courageous, offensive and creative leadership now more than ever – no more processes that sanctify the mistakes of the past. The IDF is the spearhead of our national security, not a playground of internal interests or cheap politics."

Yaniv Asur served as head of the IDF Personnel Department, until his retirement last November. Prior to that, he served, among other positions, as head of the Operations Brigade in the Armed Forces, Commander of the Bashan Division, Commander of the Golani Brigade, Commander of the Hiram Brigade and Commander of the Egoz Unit. As stated, last November, he ended his position in the IDF.

Nochi Mendel serves as the head of the Settlement and National Infrastructure Unit in the Ministry of Defense and served in his last position in regular service in the IDF as Deputy Commander of the Gaza Division.

In the Sword of Iron War, Mendel served as the Administrative Commander of the Nahal Brigade, and on October 7th participated in the battle at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom in the Gaza Envelope, blocking the progression of the Hamas terrorists. Last April, he was dismissed from his position by the Chief of Staff following the killing of workers at the World Central Kitchen in Gaza.

Ofer Winter has also served as commander of the 98th "Ha-Esh" Paratroopers Division, military secretary to the Minister of Defense, commander of the Givati Brigade, commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Strip, and more.

On the morning of October 7th, Winter joined the fighters on the frontlines in the area of Kibbutz Be'eri, on his own initiative and participated in the battle there. In May, another round of appointments was held in the IDF, and after Winter was not promoted, then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the Chief of Staff agreed that he would end his service in the IDF.