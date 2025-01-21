IDF Southern Command commander Major General Yaron Finkelman has informed Defense Minister Katz of his intention to resign from the IDF, following Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's announcement of his intention to step down on March 6.

Finkelman did not specify a date on which he would step down.

"By the dictates of my conscience and the values ​​that guide me, I have decided to end my role as Southern Command Commander and my services in the IDF," Finkelman wrote in his resignation letter.

He added, "On October 7th, I failed in defending the Western Negev and its beloved and heroic residents. This failure is etched in my heart for the rest of my life."