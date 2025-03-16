IDF Brigadier General (Res.) Erez Wiener from the Southern Command lost classified and highly sensitive documents in a parking lot of an office tower in Ramat Gan, while on his way to a civilian meeting

A civilian who passed by picked up the documents and handed them over to a security guard in the building, who reported the incident to the police and IDF.

The IDF confirmed that the sensitive documents should not have been taken out the military base and the brigadier general is currently being investigated by the Information Security Department. Military sources stressed that he has not been suspended from his position at this stage.

Military sources clarified that "after concluding the investigation, appropriate steps will be taken."