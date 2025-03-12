MG Yaniv Asor has assumed command of the Southern Command, replacing MG Yaron Finkelman, who served in this position for the past year and eight months.

The change of command ceremony was held today (Wednesday) in an operational setting in the Gaza Strip, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, with the participation of senior commanders.

Zmir stated at the ceremony: “The war is still ongoing. It is complex and difficult. We have paid a heavy price. Hostages have yet to be returned, and not all evacuated civilians have been able to return home. We will continue to use all means at our disposal to bring our brothers and sisters back from captivity in tunnels and to create the conditions for ongoing security for civilians living in communities near the border so they can thrive once again. Each release of a hostage is vital—it is the beat in our hearts. We will embrace the bereaved families and wish a full recovery to all the wounded."

The Chief of Staff added: "The objectives we set for ourselves remain unchanged: we must continue the campaign, ensure our victory, and achieve a new security reality—one that guarantees long-term security for the citizens of Israel. Yaron, In the wake of a great disaster, you took upon yourself both personal and command responsibility. You quickly regained composure and led the determined combat in the southern arena with a firm hand. Yaniv, today, you assume command of the southern arena during a time in which the fighting continues. The work ahead is vast, and many challenges lie before you. No one is more worthy than you to face these challenges with success. We are fighting a war for our very existence—a war for our home, for our right to be here. We face a ruthless enemy; if it is not defeated, it will attempt the same attack again. And our enemy will be defeated—no matter how long it takes. We will act together until we achieve all our objectives and secure victory in this campaign.”

Outgoing Commander Yaron Finkelman stated: "On October 7th, the murderous Hamas took us by surprise. The Southern Command did not fulfill its mission—we failed, I failed to defend the western Negev and its beloved, heroic residents. That day will remain with us forever. That failure is etched into me as a commander and as a person for the rest of my life. That day, I witnessed the depths of depravity—the sheer evil of Hamas with unmatched brutality. And on the other hand, I saw in our people the pinnacle of humanity—heroism, unity, and sacrifice. Civilians rushing to battle, the fierce fighting of the rapid response teams defending their communities, reservists arriving without being called, commanders and soldiers seeking direct engagement in the inferno. Since then, war. We launched an offensive. ‘Behold, a people rises like a lioness, and lifts itself like a lion.’

"We fought with professionalism and strength, guided by the IDF’s values—foremost among them, dedication to the mission and pursuit of victory. We fought in the alleyways, in the tunnels, dealing an unprecedented blow to the despicable enemy. We eliminated terrorist leaders, tens of thousands of their operatives, and destroyed their infrastructure. It is not over—until the last of our brothers and sisters are returned from captivity—this is our ultimate duty and urgent mission. It is not over until the enemy is destroyed! It is not over until all communities are restored to security and prosperity. To all units of the Southern Command— your commander speaking. I will always be a soldier of the State of Israel. It was my honor. I salute you. Until victory! Over and out."

Zamir and Asor IDF Spokesperson

Major General Asor stated: “I accept the sacred mission to command the Southern Command with great reverence, and I wish to outline two key missions—both equally vital, guiding us toward victory. The first mission—complete eradication of Hamas terrorists. Those who have inscribed their mission to pursue our destruction on their banner, who sought to annihilate, kill, and destroy every Jew, from the young to the old, infants and women, in a single day. Those who aspire to establish a Jihadist state in place of Israel, from the river to the sea—who, even at a ceremony returning hostages, stand on a stage bearing the words ‘Zionism will not prevail.’ They will face the crushing force and immense spirit of IDF soldiers.

"The second mission—returning our brothers in distress and captivity, the living and the fallen. We remember the hostages at every moment. We hold our breath with them. We look into the eyes of their families with humility. Every IDF soldier carries in his heart the oath: ‘All for one.’ Their return home is fundamental to our identity—who we are—as an army and as a society."

He concluded: "My brothers, residents of the western Negev—you are the landscape of my homeland. I was born here; this is where I belong. We must provide you with renewed protection. We will guard—you will build. We will defend—you will rebuild. We will firmly grasp our sword—our weapon—to secure the southern region. And we will not cease until victory, for ‘The glory of Israel does not lie.’”