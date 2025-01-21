IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi today (Tuesday) informed Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his resignation, effective two months from now.

"Today (Tuesday) I informed the Defense Minister that, because of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF's failure on October 7th and at a time when the IDF has made significant achievements and is in the process of implementing an agreement to release hostages, I will request to end my position on March 6th, 2025. In the remaining time, I will complete the investigations and maintain the IDF's readiness for security challenges. I will transfer command of the IDF in a qualitative and thorough manner to my successor. I have forwarded a letter to the Defense Minister and the Prime Minister on the matter," Halevi wrote.

Halevi wrote to the Defense Minister: "I knew very well that upon assuming command of the IDF, I was entrusted with the great responsibility of ensuring that the IDF would be prepared to stand the supreme test of war, would know how to deter its enemies and, where a threat had not been thwarted in advance, would know how to separate theenemy from civilians."

"On the morning of October 7, the IDF under my command failed in its mission to protect the citizens of Israel. The State of Israel paid a heavy and painful price - in human lives, in kidnappings and in physical and mental harm. The bold acts of heroism on the part of many - members of the security forces, IDF soldiers and commanders, and brave citizens - were not enough to prevent that grave disaster. My responsibility for the terrible failure is with me every day, hour by hour, and will continue to do so for the rest of my life," he added.