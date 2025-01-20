Knesset member Avihai Boaron informed the Knesset Speaker on Monday that he had begun collecting seventy signatures from members of all the Knesset factions this morning, in order to call for the ousting of Knesset member Ayman Odeh from the Knesset.

The move comes after Odeh posted a tweet yesterday, in which he compared the hostages to the terrorists being released in the deal, "I am happy to hear about the release of the hostages and the prisoners. Both peoples must be freed from the yoke of the occupation. We were all born free."

Knesset member Avihai Boaron, who submitted the request, explained, "Odeh's words are very serious. The comparison between women, the elderly, and children, on the one hand, and terrorists, who murder, rape and kidnap, on the other hand, is something that the Knesset cannot tolerate in silence. After October 7th, we must no longer remain silent in the face of Knesset members' support for terrorism. This time, all of us, Knesset members from the Right and the Left, must stand up and take action. We must protect our citizens and preserve the dignity of the people of Israel and the dignity of the citizens of Israel."

The Basic Law of the Knesset states that the Knesset may, by a majority of 90 Knesset members, decide to terminate the membership of a member of Knesset or of a party "if the goals or actions of the list or the actions of the person, including his statements... Support for an armed struggle, by an enemy state or a terrorist organization, against the State of Israel."

After 70 signatures of Knesset members are submitted to the Speaker of the Knesset, and forwarded to the Knesset Committee, the impeachment process will begin, at the end of which 90 Knesset members will have to vote on the impeachment of MK Odeh.

