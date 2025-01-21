The IDF's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted a series of messages to the Gazan public this morning, clarifying that they are still forbidden from approaching any border of Gaza.

"I would like to clarify that it is still forbidden and dangerous to approach the buffer zone with Israel," he wrote, alongside a graphic of the forbidden areas.

"It is also extremely dangerous for you to approach the Rafah crossings, the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors, and do not attempt to return to northern Gaza. Do not enter the sea, as this exposes you to danger," he added. "Do not approach any Israeli forces. Approaching Israeli forces is dangerous for you."

He addressed the hostage deal: "We in the IDF intend to ensure that all details of the agreement are implemented. If Hamas adheres to all the details of the agreement, starting next week, residents of the Gaza Strip will be able to return to the northern Gaza Strip and instructions will be issued in this regard."