The Cabinet's decision to include in a section under which the defense echelon will prevent celebrations in Arab areas following the release of terrorists in the recently-approved ceasefire-prisoner swap deal was made due to pressure by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, reports said.

Smotrich was also promised that security activity, both offensive and defensive, in Judea and Samaria will increase, similar to the situation at the beginning of the war - including additional checkpoints and reinforcements for the forces.

In addition, it was decided to increase activities to seize terror funds in Judea and Samaria.

At Smotrich's demand, the Cabinet included in its decision a special section declaring that the State of Israel will return to fighting powerfully in order to achieve the goals of the war, and that Israel will take full responsibility for the humanitarian aid.

Smotrich stressed to Netanyau that if these processes are not carried out, his party will leave the government.

Another section includes gradual takeover of the entire Gaza Strip, as well as additional pressure on Hamas around the world - mostly by means of financial pressure.