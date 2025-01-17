President Isaac Herzog tweeted on Friday in response to the announcement that the Security Cabinet had decided to ratify the hostage deal.

''I welcome the Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to approve the hostage deal which will bring our hostages home, as presented by the Prime Minister and the negotiating team. I expect the government to follow suit in swiftly affirming this decision,'' President Herzog stated.

''This is a vital step toward fulfilling the highest covenant between the state and its citizens. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, and Israeli duty. We must bring all of our hostages back home.''

He added that the deal is not perfect by any means. ''I harbor no illusions — the deal will bring with it great challenges and painful, agonizing moments that we will need to overcome and face together. With all my heart, I embrace the families of the hostages, especially those who know that their loved ones will not return in the first stage. We must bring everyone back. Everyone! We will not rest or relent until this happens.''

He ended with a prayer for the future. ''Now, on the eve of Shabbat, I pray and hope that this moment will become a national hour of goodwill, enabling us to heal, rebuild, and shape our shared future as one people.