The Israeli Security Cabinet is currently meeting in Jerusalem to ratify the hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas. As part of the deal, over a thousand terrorists, some with blood on their hands, will be released.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that some of the terrorists who will be released will be sent to Judea and Samaria, as well as eastern Jerusalem, contrary to the promises that were made earlier to the ministers. The decision is expected to cause widespread public criticism and additional arguments within the government.

Additional details are expected to be published following the meeting and the ratification of the agreement. The General Cabinet is expected to meet at 3:00 p.m. local time at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, approximately an hour before the onset of Shabbat.

Earlier in the day, the names of the hostages who are expected to be released in the first phase of the hostage deal were published.

The hostages who are expected to be released include Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Ohad Ben Ami, the four members of the Bibas family, Yarden, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, Agam Berger, and Romi Gonen.

In addition, Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexander Troufanov, Arbel Yehud, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Naama Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Avera Mengistu, Shlomo Mansour, Keith Samuel Siegel, Tsahi Idan, Ofer Calderon, Tal Shoham, Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem-Tov, Itzik Elgarat, Hisham al-Sayed, and Eli Sharabi are expected to be freed during the first phase.

It is important to note that the list does not indicate the condition of the hostages or if they are still alive.