Minister of the Negev and Galilee, Yitzchak Wasserlauf, posted an emotional message on social media in preparation for his departure from the government, sharing his candid thoughts about his political path and the dilemmas he faces.

In the post, which reveals both his personal and political world, Wasserlauf discusses his ideological journey since joining the Otzma Yehudit party at a young age. He shares the dilemmas he faced and the difficult decision to resign from his current role.

He begins by recounting his joining Otzma Yehudit at 18, driven by personal ideology and values. Despite election losses, he remained loyal due to an inner truth and commitment to his values. "I wasn't promised budgets or jobs. I was promised ideological backbone. I was promised truth," he wrote.

Wasserlauf touched on the deep dilemmas surrounding the hostage deal, describing a poignant visit to the home of a parent whose child was to be released in the deal, a moment he called "heartbreaking."

''We sat and cried together. I explained to them that I would oppose the deal, bow hard such decisions were, and how important it still is for me that their daughter come home.''

"The deal, as described, doesn't align with my conscience. Its long-term implications are disastrous, potentially costing us dearly. I fear Hamas's victory image as they rebuild and turn their malice back on us. What will we tell future victims' families?"

Wasserlauf thanked Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for ideological support over the years and praised local leaders and ministry staff for their collaboration. He emphasized unity beyond religion, political view, or sector, stating, "We are a great people, and everyone is part of one soul."

He notes that he will resign along with the rest of his party's ministers, following the deal's government approval. "I will do so with a heavy but guiltless heart," he concluded, praying for good news and peace for Israel.