The Minister of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, accusing her of double standards and selective enforcement.

Minister Wasserlauf tweeted that Miara's decision to open an investigation against the Prime Minister's wife is a clear example of selective enforcement, intended to incite and destabilize the country.

"Miara and her team act like a political party," Wasserlauf wrote. "On one hand, she continues to provide absolute protection for countless serious and systematic offenses by the camp she represents – while hastening to ignite the country over partial statements and TV gossip."

Wasserlauf also referred to a ruling by Judge Yitzhak Amit on a previous petition he submitted, claiming that the ruling ignored clear selective enforcement against left-wing protesters.

'A clear line connects Miara's announced investigation with Amit's ruling that covered those crimes – blatant and unapologetic selective enforcement,' he wrote. According to Wasserlauf, the justice system suffers from minimal trust, and he pledged to work towards its reform. 'Israeli citizens deserve a corrected judicial system. A fair, equitable, and relevant system that will gain trust from both the right and the left. We won't rest until we fix and promote such a system,' he added.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Prosecutor Amit Isman ordered police, in a dramatic step, to open an investigation against the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, and others close to her. The announcement stated, 'There is a need to launch an investigation on suspicion of witness harassment and obstruction of justice due to the findings of the program 'Uvda.'' Sara Netanyahu's name was not mentioned in the announcement itself. It is estimated that the chances of the investigation leading to an indictment against Sara Netanyahu are low.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Baharav-Miara again, saying, 'It's amazing that despite the Attorney General not stopping at red lights and continuing to pursue the ministers and now the Prime Minister's wife – the issue of distrust towards the Attorney General doesn't come up in the next government meeting with various excuses. Someone who politically pursues ministers and their families cannot continue to serve as Attorney General. It's a shame there are still those who bury their heads in the sand and refuse to understand this.'

Justice Minister Yariv Levin stated that the Attorney General and the State Prosecutor are 'busy launching investigations based on TV gossip, while Israeli citizens expect that those who threatened the police commissioner or called for insubordination be summoned for investigation.' He added, 'Extreme selective enforcement has raised its ugly head once again. Selective enforcement is a crime.'