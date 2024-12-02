During a session of the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee focused on the rehabilitation of northern Israel, Itshak Wasserlauf, the Minister for the Negev and the Galilee, announced his intention to relocate to the Galilee for the duration of the rehabilitation efforts.

The meeting addressed the state's preparations to restore structures and infrastructure in the northern region and was attended by Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope), northern rehabilitation coordinator Eliezer Marom, various Knesset members (MKs), and local leaders.

Wasserlauf stated, “My teams are already working in Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and Shlomi, and I plan to live in the area to closely experience the challenges on the ground. We have a lot of work to do to regain the residents' trust and encourage them to return to their communities.”

He emphasized that his presence in the Galilee would enable him to monitor the progress of the projects closely and ensure that the rehabilitation process is carried out effectively.