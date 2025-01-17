Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hailed the impending ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas as a defeat for Israel.

"It will be written in books that there was a mob who once killed thousands of children and women in Gaza," Khamenei wrote in a post on social media site X.

He attributed the ceasefire to "the patience of the people and the steadfastness of Palestinian resistance and the Resistance Front."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also hailed the ceasefire as a "victory" for the Palestinian Arab cause and a defeat for Israel.

"The end of the war and the imposition of a ceasefire... is a clear victory and a great triumph for Palestine and a bigger defeat for the monstrous Zionist regime," the IRGC said.

Iran has long been known to be one of the main benefactors of Hamas and has transferred hundreds of millions of dollars to the group and its leaders.

After years of strained ties, the relations appeared to have improved in 2017, when then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas' military capabilities.