Tunnel where large sums of terrorist funds were found IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, in a press briefing on Tuesday evening, revealed new intelligence information about the funds that Iran transferred to Hamas and to its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

He began his briefing by saying, “The IDF is accompanying the families of the hostages during these complex and difficult days, and our representatives provide the families with all the verified information about their loved ones. With this, we have notified thirty-one families that their loved ones who are hostages are no longer alive and we have confirmed their deaths. To the rest of the families, we have provided all the verified information available to us about their fate and condition.”

“We found official Hamas documents from 2020 detailing the funds transferred by Iran between the years 2014 and 2020 to Hamas and to Sinwar. More than one hundred and fifty million dollars were transferred from Iran to Hamas. This is another example of how Iran exports terror across the Middle East,” continued Hagari.

“In the same subterranean space, we also found a safe with banknotes and bags containing more than twenty million shekels in cash, as you can see in the blue and black bags addressed to a clear location. These amounts join tens of millions of shekels we located during the war in Hamas tunnels in cases filled with millions of dollars. This is a recurring phenomenon – large sums of cash, kept in organized compounds underground for the personal use of senior Hamas officials. Hamas leaders invested the money in their personal survival and that of their families underground.”

The IDF presented footage from a tunnel where large amounts of cash belonging to Hamas were found, as well as documents documenting the transfer of funds from Iran to Hamas, and also photos of money envelopes delivered to Hamas leader Sinwar on which it is written: "Special - Yahya Sinwar".

“The terror that Iran exports and produces is a global problem. The intelligence information we find, we pass on to our partners around the world for verification,” added Hagari. “Thanks to the intelligence we located underground, investigated and studied in the Intelligence Directorate (J2) and the ISA, we are launching further, new operations and destroying new Hamas terror infrastructure.”

credit: דובר צה"ל

