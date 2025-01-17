US President-elect Donald Trump plans to take action to preserve TikTok after taking office, his incoming National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, said.

Waltz told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump intends to ensure continued access to TikTok, an app the President-elect has openly praised in recent weeks, while safeguarding the data of its users.

“TikTok itself is a fantastic platform,” Waltz stated. “I wish I could have it on my phone. The algorithm is amazing. We’re going to find a way to preserve it but protect people’s data. And that’s the deal that will be in front of us.”

Waltz’s comments came shortly after The Washington Post reported that Trump was exploring various options to save TikTok from an impending ban. One potential avenue being considered is the use of an executive order.

A law that would compel TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the platform or face its shutdown in the United States, goes into effect on Sunday, one day before Trump is sworn in.

Last week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the law. During the proceedings, justices expressed concern over the national security risks posed by TikTok’s ties to China.

The court is expected to issue a ruling that could either uphold the ban, strike it down on First Amendment grounds, or temporarily preserve TikTok while a final decision is made.

“If the Supreme Court comes out with a ruling, you know, in favor of the law, President Trump has been very clear,” Waltz told Fox News. “Number one, TikTok is a great platform that many Americans use, and was great for his campaign in getting his message out. But, number two, he is going to protect their data.”

“There’s people out there who don’t want the U.S. government seeing all their data and passwords. We certainly don’t want the Chinese government seeing all their data and passwords,” he added. “He is a dealmaker. I don’t want to get ahead of our executive orders, but we’re going to create the space to put that deal in place.”

Trump previously supported a TikTok ban during his first term as President, but later pledged during his campaign to “save TikTok”.

The legislation against TikTok was part of a series of moves in the US aimed at limiting the application. Last February, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have TikTok on federal devices and systems.