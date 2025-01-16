Israeli singer and reservist Idan Amedi posted online against the growing discord surrounding the hostage deal.

"In the coming days, the details of the hostage deal and its prices will reach every home in Israel," he began. "Those who know me well know that I have been deeply engaged in the issue of the hostages for more than a year.'' Idan has performed repeatedly at rallies for the return of the hostages and advocated for nonprofits supporting their families. Additionally, he was called for reserve duty in Gaza, where he suffered a severe combat injury.

"I know that there will be vehement opponents to the deal," he continued. ''To the majority in favor of a deal, and myself included, I call not to be drawn into retaliatory attacks and insults, not online, in the Knesset, or anywhere else. This would benefit no one but our enemies.''

"The State of Israel was founded first and foremost to be a fortress for the Jewish people. The disgrace of October 7 cannot be rectified, but our moral obligation is to bring home our brothers and sisters. 'All Israel are responsible for one another'," Idan concluded, citing a Talmudic adage.