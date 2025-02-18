Jerusalem Mayor, Moshe Leon, arrived at singer Idan Amedi’s general rehearsal of ahead of his performance tomorrow at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem.

Leon congratulated Amedi, wished him success and presented him with a cake in honor of his 37th birthday tomorrow.

During their meeting, Leon said to Amedi: "Dear Idan, wishing you all the best on your 37th birthday! I am here to celebrate the special day with you. I also want to thank you for the exciting decision to launch your new performances, after your injury, in your hometown – Jerusalem."

"It's exciting to see the strength with which you returned to the stage, and I'm sure it will be an extraordinary performance."

Leon informed him that the hostages who were released from Hamas captivity would come to the show: "I am proud and happy that the dear female hostages who were released from captivity will be among the special guests who will come to your performance tomorrow. Happy birthday, wishing you a year of successes and joys, and may we continue to see your thrive. May God bless you."