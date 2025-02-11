Actor and singer Idan Amedi, known for his part in the hit show "Fauda," has notified the show's producers that he will not return for its fifth season.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the decision comes as a result of Amedi being severely wounded in Gaza and the long rehabilitation process, as well as his upcoming concert tour.

The show's creator, Avi Issacharoff, spoke about Amedi leaving the show, saying: "He's the most amazing person I've gotten to know, in my opinion, he has to be Prime Minister one day and he's also a good friend and an exceptional individual.

"In contrast to many other talents whose fame gets to their heads, Idan kept his feet on the ground and it's evident from the fact that on October 7th he grabbed his things and went to fight," he added.