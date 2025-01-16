An indictment was filed Thursday morning against a 16-year-old Bedouin Arab from Umm Batin, who planned to join ISIS and began preparing explosives for use in terror attacks, the ISA and Israel Police reported.

The suspect was arrested in a joint ISA and police operation at the end of 2024, on suspicion of carrying out security crimes inspired by terror organizations.

During his interrogation, it became clear that the suspect identified with and supported ISIS, and that he spent a great deal of time consuming the terror group's content and extremist ideology. The interrogation also revealed that the youth planned to join ISIS outside Israel, or potentially thought to create a military cell within Israel to carry out terror attacks against Jews.

It also became clear that the suspect was involved in preparing explosives and creating explosive devices, as part of the preparations for joining the terror group. In addition, he was found to possess many documents dealing with instructions and how to prepare explosives and explosive devices for the purpose of terror activities.

Upon completion of the investigation, an indictment was filed against the suspect by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, charging him with security crimes.

"ISA and Israel Police will continue to act determinedly to locate and prevent terror activities, and will use the means available to them in order to thwart all activity which endangers the State of Israel," a joint statement read.