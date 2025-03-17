Police officers from the Southern District are continuing efforts to locate animals held illegally, some of which were featured in recent social media videos.

On Sunday night, during operational activity led by the Aro'ar police station and guided by intelligence, an additional monkey was found tied with a chain in an open area near the illegal Bedouin community of El-Athamin, near Route 25.

The injured monkey was rescued by police officers and turned over to Parks and Nature Authority supervisors for treatment. He will later be sent to a protected shelter for treatment and medical examinations.

The Negev and Southern district police officers have recently saved nine monkeys and two lion cubs , and caught a total of 12 monkeys and four lions.

In a statement, police said that the efforts to locate the suspects involved in holding the animals illegally, will continue, as will the ongoing efforts to save the animals' lives.