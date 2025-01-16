MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) was asked if his party would leave the government due to the deal. He estimated that his party leaving was only a matter of time.

"We will convene this morning and decide, but the chances are that we will withdraw from the government", he said this morning to Kan Reshet Bet. "There is no promise for us that the war will continue."

Sukkot added: "We are here to change the DNA of the State of Israel, not for the sake of our own power. The situation will lead to a withdrawal from the government."

"We do not want to withdraw from the government, but our boundaries have been crossed. There is here an event of yes or no, the question of whether the war continues and Hamas will return to rule in Gaza."

He went on to explain: "I don't see anything that is greater than this - not budgets nor positions, a change in direction in Judea and Samaria, or even killing the Palestinian state."