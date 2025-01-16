A senior official in the Biden administration told reporters on Wednesday that five female IDF soldiers are expected to be released this coming Sunday as part of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, in exchange for the release of Palestinian Arab terrorist prisoners.

According to the official, two American citizens, Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen, will be released in the first phase of the deal.

He noted that a representative from the US government spoke with the family of hostage Edan Alexander and emphasized the US commitment to ensure his return in the next phase of the deal, along with the return of all the hostages, including the four American citizens who are no longer alive.

The senior official also noted that the conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that took place on Wednesday was "especially warm" and that it "dealt with the atrocities experienced by Israel and the hostages."

Regarding the role played by President-elect Donald Trump in securing the deal, the official stated that the breakthrough was made possible due to the defeat of Hezbollah and the weakening of Hamas, which served as a significant incentive for progress in the negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said that the Prime Minister had spoken with Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families.

“The Prime Minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can, and commended the US President-elect for his remarks that the US would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

It added that the two decided to meet in Washington soon in order to discuss this and other important issues.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his assistance in advancing the hostages deal,” the statement said.

Before that, Biden gave a statement in which he commented on the hostage release deal.

"The elements of this deal, are what I laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council," said Biden.

"The deal is structured in three phases. Phase one will last six weeks and includes a full and complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas in Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women, the elderly, and the wounded. I'm proud to say that Americans will be part of that hostage release in phase one as well and the Vice President and I can not wait to welcome them home,” he added.

Biden proclaimed, "This was one of the toughest negotiations I've ever experienced. We've reached this point because of the pressure that Israel put on Hamas, backed by the United States. Hamas's long-time leader Sinwar was killed. Hamas's strongest backer, Iran, launched attacks on Israel and those attacks failed after my administration organized a coalition of nations to stop them. After I ordered the US ships and planes to come to Israel's defense, we also shaped Israel's strong response: destroying Iran's air defenses but avoiding an escalatory cycle of an all-out war."

Trump commented on the hostage release deal in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing, "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

He later wrote, "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!" Trump said.