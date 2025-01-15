Dr. Omri Abadi, a lecturer of archaeology and history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, presented many findings and testimonies of Jewish life in southern Lebanon before the establishment of Israel.

In his lecture to the members of the Uri Safon movement, whose aim is to reestablish Jewish communities in southern Lebanon, Dr. Abadi reviewed Jewish settlement in the villages of southern Lebanon and the coastal cities of Tyre and Sidon. He recounted how the Jews of Hasbaya (or Hasbeiya) in southern Lebanon, after living there for hundreds of years, moved to Rosh Pina about 130 years ago, when Baron Rothschild set up a silk factory there.

In his lecture, Dr. Abadi emphasized that the areas of southern Lebanon are the territories of the tribes of Asher and Naftali and presented Torah sources that include references to Jewish life in southern Lebanon and the halachic questions that arose from the discussion if the place is considered the Land of Israel or not. In addition, he mentioned the snail hunters who lived in the coastal city of Tyre, who used to dye the blue thread for the tzitzit.

Dr. Abadi quoted Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion, who claimed that Israel’s northern border should be the Qasimiyeh River – a straight section of the Litani River.

Representatives of the Uri Safon movement responded, saying, "The Jewish people have a close and long-standing connection to southern Lebanon. The establishment of a civilian settlement in southern Lebanon is a necessary step, for moral, security, and historical considerations. Only a civilian settlement can bring security."

Watch Hebrew video: