Troops of the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continue to operate in southern Lebanon in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The troops conducted scans in buildings and thicketed terrain, where they located weapons storage facilities containing stockpiles of missiles, rockets, mortar shells, grenades, explosives, and firearms.

During additional scans, concealed hideouts and multiple-barrel launchers aimed at Israeli territory were located.

All located weapons were confiscated and the terrorist infrastructure was dismantled by the brigade’s engineering unit.