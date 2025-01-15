Hamas has placed a network of security cameras in strategic areas around Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, using the cameras to harm IDF soldiers operating in the area.

According to Channel 12 News, the cameras are new and have advanced capabilities, and were smuggled into Gaza on humanitarian aid trucks entering from Israel.

As the IDF exited Beit Hanoun over a year ago, Hamas prepared the ground by placing explosives, which it detonates remotely using the cameras set up in the field.

According to the report, the cameras in question have 360 degree "vision," as well as thermal vision. Most of the soldiers injured in northern Gaza since October 2024 fell victim to explosions by these devices, which Hamas detonates successfully by using the cameras in question.

A senior officer confirmed the reports to Channel 12, saying, "Every alley here is booby-trapped with explosives and covered in cameras. We needed to have acted differently - attacking and cleaning it out from the air, or using heavy engineering tools before conducting another ground invasion. We need to rethink our strategy."