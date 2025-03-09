Samaria Regional Council Governor Yossi Dagan met with Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, at Boulos' home in Washington.

The meeting took place as part of a marathon of meetings that Dagan is currently holding in Washington with his team to strengthen the coalitions in favor of the Jewish communities in Samaria and to teach, explain and promote understanding among the Trump Administration and elected representatives in Congress and the Senate about the importance of applying Israeli sovereignty now in Judea and Samaria.

Dagan presented Boulos with the official medal of Samaria as well as the "Trump-Vance Victory" wine from Kabir Winery in Elon Moreh, a special wine launched in honor of Trump's victory in the November 2024 elections.

Boulos, a Lebanese-born billionaire and father of Trump's son-in-law, is considered one of the President's closest friends and advisers.

Boulos told Dagan, "Your excellency, the Governor of Samaria, it's a big pleasure and an honor to have met you, and I would like to convey through you my heartfelt appreciation to your people, the people of Samaria and [to] our brothers and sisters in the region, in Israel and Lebanon and in the entire region. We are looking forward to peace and we are aiming for peace. And by the grace of god, this will be achieved, hopefully, soon."

Dagan thanked Boulos and stated, "I believe, I know, that God sent us to work together for the future of the Middle East and the future of the world, especially after October 7. We are together, we will work together."

The Governor of Samaria also thanked President Trump for his leadership on issues vital to "the State of Israel and the justice of the world."

"We are feeling with you and of course with President Trump like between members of [the same] family. God bless you, and I bring you the blessings of all the citizens of Samaria, the Bible land, and all the blessings from all the people in Israel and the good people in the world. Thank you, and it's an honor," Dagan said.