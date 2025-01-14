Border Police at the A-Zaim checkpoint in the Jerusalem region stopped a Palestinian man attempting to enter the city while impersonating a Border Police officer.

The officers became e suspicious of an approaching vehicle when they noticed that the vehicle was equipped with red and blue strobe lights.

The vehicle was stopped for inspection. The driver was found to have impersonated a Border Police officer by wearing a Border Police jacket.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Anata in the West Bank, did not have entry permits to Israel or a driver's license. He was arrested for interrogation and taken to the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Border Police's Jerusalem District station.