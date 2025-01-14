Families of hostages in Gaza gathered on Tuesday outside the Knesset in Jerusalem amid reports of an emerging deal for the release of their loved ones. The families formed a human chain to send a message: no hostage should be left behind.

"The families of the hostages have anxiously followed media reports about a potential deal that could bring their loved ones home," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated.

"The families are hopeful that any deal, even a limited one, represents an important first step toward a comprehensive agreement. They are grateful for every hostage who returns home and see each release as progress toward their ultimate goal: the return of all hostages - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial. We remain hopeful that each step brings us closer to bringing everyone home," it added.

A diplomatic source shared details of the hostage deal that is taking shape in a conversation with Israel National News-Arutz Sheva on Monday and noted: "There is progress in all components of the agreement formula, advanced stages of negotiations." This being said, he emphasized that "there are still no final agreements."

The details indicate that the first phase of the deal will include the release of 33 hostages under the "humanitarian" category, including all the captive female soldiers, women, and men over the age of 50. In addition, men who are extremely ill may be released as well even if they are under the age of 50.

At the same time, Israel will release hundreds of terrorists, some with blood on their hands. For each female soldier freed by Hamas, 50 terrorists will be released, including 30 serving life sentences for their crimes. A political source clarified that terrorists with blood will not be deported to Judea and Samaria. In addition, terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre will not be among those released.