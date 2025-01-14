Authorities in El Salvador have arrested Elazar Rompler, a senior member of the Lev Tahor cult, on charges of physical and mental abuse and the assault of minors filed against him in Israel in 2020.

Rompler had participated in running the Lev Tahor school in Canada and the cult compound recently raided in Guatemala. He escaped during the raid and fled to El Salvador.

The indictment against him accuses him of tying children to a table and beating them at the Lev Tahor school.

Along with these charges, Israeli authorities suspect him of using falsified passports and defying an order against leaving Israel. Rompler is currently detained in Guatemala, where authorities say they have begun the extradition process to Israel.