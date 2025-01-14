Laly Deri, mother of the late Staff Sergeant Saadia Yaakov Dery who was killed in action in Gaza, embarked this morning on a protest march from Mount Herzl, where her son is buried, toward the Knesset.

She aims to protest against the draft law set for discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, arguing that it primarily offers long-term promises without providing practical solutions for the current needs of those serving and their families, highlighting the acute shortage of forces now.

"We need a draft law for everyone. I cannot stand idly by," Deri stated. At the start of her march, those around her declared, "You are not walking alone."

The bereaved mother explained her march to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "I am accompanied by immense support from my brothers and sisters who understand what I want and what we strive for here. Politically, they can argue with me in various ways. I've come to make a simple plea. There is mutual responsibility. Your nation needs you – you enlist, you show up, you do not ask questions. I want our representatives in the Knesset to understand this."

"The Defense Minister, in my opinion, understands this – but does not grasp the urgency of matters – and how any non-comprehensive law will allow different parties to find ways to evade service."