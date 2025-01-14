Approximately one hundred Rabbis have published a joint letter opposing the emerging hostage deal.

The leaders of the 'Torat Ha'aretz HaTova' organization emphasize that the Rabbis' position remains unequivocally against the proposed deal, adhering to the principle that the commandment of redeeming captives cannot come at the risk of Israeli citizens' security.

The group is led by Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Dov Lior, and Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

The Rabbis reiterated what they wrote in a previous letter about half a year ago. ''The release of dangerous terrorists, withdrawal from strategic areas, or a cease-fire before defeating the enemy – all these endanger the state's future and the safety of its citizens.''

They state that their stance is based on the rulings of the late Rabbi Shaul Yisraeli, who determined, ''There is no commandment that justifies risking the lives of the entire Jewish community.''

The Rabbis call on the nation's leaders to act responsibly and judiciously, finding solutions that will ensure the security of the entire people. They emphasize that, despite the immense importance of redeeming captives, it must not come at the expense of the safety of all of Israel.