A senior Hamas source confirmed (Monday) that Hamas has received the draft ceasefire agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip from the mediators.

In a conversation with the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the source said that a meeting of Hamas senior officials will be held this evening to discuss the draft agreement, emphasizing that there will be no changes to the key points and that the response will be positive.

The newspaper reported that, according to the draft agreement, in the first phase there will be a partial withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, in the second phase IDF surveillance posts will remain and on the last day of the third phase the IDF will complete the full withdrawal from the Strip.

An Israeli source told Arutz Sheva this evening that the first phase of the first deal will include the release of 33 hostages under the "humanitarian" category, including all female soldiers, women and men over the age of 50, as well as men under the age of 50 who are seriously ill.

Among the hostages expected to be released are Aviram Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who have been in captivity for many years. The first release will take place according to the agreement only on the seventh day of the ceasefire.

At the same time, Israel will release hundreds of terrorists, some with blood on their hands. For every female soldier, 50 terrorists, including 30 prisoners serving life sentences, will be released. A political source clarified that terrorists with blood will not be deported to Judea and Samaria.