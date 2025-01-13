Attorney Moran Gez, former head of security cases in the Southern District Attorney's Office, is calling for the death penalty for all the terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre.

"The longer we delay the filing of indictments, the more this works against us, especially in regard to world public opinion. It all depends on the Attorney General and the State Attorney," Gez said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

Gez was part of the 0710 team, which is responsible for preparing indictments against terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre. She claims that the filing of indictments has been delayed because "they are more focused on legal issues, than with making quick legislative amendments that will lead to a solution." This investigation, she claimed, "will never end while IDF forces are there."

Gez said that litigation is taking place, in which the political echelon is hardly involved, and that several offenses might enable the filing of indictments which will lead to the death penalty.

According to Gez, "Some of the most senior position holders think that filing for the death penalty could harm the hostages and they would be executed."

On the other hand, she emphasized that while the team in charge of filing the indictments is discussing the various offenses, "there are those who have said unequivocally that if the goal is not death penalty, they will not be part of the management of the case."