In recent days, the IDF has presented the operational investigation of the October 7 battle at Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha to the residents of the kibbutz and the families of the fallen.

The findings of the investigation, carried out over the course of months by a professional team headed by Colonel Ziv Nmani, were presented by former Southern Command commander General Yaron Finkelman.

According to the investigation, during the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, around 100 terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz in three main waves, carried out murders. looting and destruction. The local security establishment was unprepared for the attack, and the reinforcement the IDF's regular forces was delayed for several hours.

The investigative team determined that the IDF had failed in its mission to protect the kibbutz and its residents.

Following is the course of events:

The battle began at 06:29 a.m., when Hamas launched heavy fire at Israeli towns on the Gaza border. A reserve force from the Kissufim battalion was quickly launched toward the Ein Hashlosha, and at 06:44, the local security chief, Major (res.) Ram Negbi, activated the security squad.

Shortly afterwards, the fighters identified an advanced convoy of terrorists, opened fire, and even ran over some of the attackers. A tank of the 77th Battalion was stationed to the north and fired at targets.

At 06:58, the first wave penetrated the kibbutz – about 15 terrorists. They operated in two squads, spread out in the northern and southern neighborhoods and began a killing spree. The security chief worked to reach the terrorist squad and shot at them, but was killed after being shot and hit by an RPG missile. Other forces were also active in the elimination of terrorists, and tank 77 was assisted by fire from the north.

Between 08:05-08:30, the second wave began. Dozens of other terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz, some of them unidentified, and began killing, looting and burning houses. Other residents were killed, including a resident was burned alive in her home's bomb shelter.

Soldiers, security squad members, and armed residents managed to hit the terrorists, while the Air Force eliminated six of them outside the fence at 12:00 p.m.

The first major victory came after 1:00 p.m. Forces from the Matillon unit, the Barak unit and Sayeret Golani began to enter the kibbutz, conduct searches, and establish renewed control. The forces were gradually consolidated, operations were organized, and a temporary security chief was nominated. In the evening, the 630th Battalion was stationed to defend the area, and at this stage the evacuation of residents and preparations for an orderly evacuation began the next day.

At 2:45, the Barak unit stopped and interrogated a kibbutz terrorist in order to understand the enemy's situation in the kibbutz.

Four people were murdered in the attack on Ein Hashlosha: Ram Negbi, Noa Gelzberg, Sylvia Miransky, and Marcel Talia, who was staying with her daughter, Liora, after Liora gave birth. Only one terrorist was killed within the area of the kibbutz, though dozens more were killed in the area outside the area of the settlement.

Conclusions:

Among the main findings that were uncovered was that the security system in the kibbutz was not fit for a large-scale penetration scenario, equipment was missing, and some positions were not manned.

The alert squad was small and lacked sufficient weapons. Communications infrastructure collapsed, and there was no plan for an orderly evacuation.

However, the investigative team commended the work of the security chief, the members of the security squad and four non-residents of the kibbutz, who acted while striving for contact and saving lives. It was also noted that some of the military forces that acted with dedication against dozens of terrorists over the course of hours were functioning well.